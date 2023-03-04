"We might see another title for Mumbai Indians" - Fans erupt as MI thump GG by 143 runs in Match 1 of WPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) began the WPL 2023 season in an incredible fashion with a thumping win over the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Saturday (March 4). Chasing a mammoth total of 208, GG could only muster 64 runs as their batting line-up crumbled under pressure.

A sensational half-century from Harmanpreet Kaur and handy contributions from Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr ensured that Mumbai breached the 200-run mark. The target was huge and the Giants needed a solid start but they could barely compete.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the Mumbai Indians dominate their first game of the season. The men's team haven't won a single opening game of the IPL for more than a decade and fans were ecstatic to see that Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. didn't let any first-game nerves affect them.

Here are some of the reactions:

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns



Mumbai Indians is ruling the tournament.



Mumbai Indians is ruling the tournament.

Greatest @mipaltan

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP

Amelia Kerr strikes on her first ball of WPL

Strikes again while i was typing.She's unbelievable

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP 4th wicket for Saika Ishaque what a signing in Auction @mipaltan 4th wicket for Saika Ishaque what a signing in Auction @mipaltan 👏👏 https://t.co/RlOBhO1s2K

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan

To be honest itna toh maine apna total score bhi nahi socha tha

Mumbai Indians won by 143 runs.

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



MI Women's Won 1st match of a Tournament, Which our Men's Failed to do in Last 11yrs!



MI Women's Won 1st match of a Tournament, Which our Men's Failed to do in Last 11yrs!

#WomensPremierLeague Win by MI in 1st match

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns First match of IPL: Kolkata won by 140 runs.



First match of IPL: Kolkata won by 140 runs.

First match of WPL: Mumbai won by 143 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur 65(30) beat Gujarat Giants 64/10(15.1).

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 We might see another title for Mumbai Indians. They are looking way strong. We might see another title for Mumbai Indians. They are looking way strong.

Muskan🔱 @oyemuskaan_ 🏼

Brilliant start by @mipaltan ! Winning the first ever game of the WPL and how!!! We've scripted history. Kudos to Harman and Co.

Congratulations to all the fans as well🥹

Yakshith Kotian @KotianYakshith Mumbai indians became hidenburg today for adani's team Mumbai indians became hidenburg today for adani's team

𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓱𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓻𝓮𝓮⁴⁵🦋 @subhu__RO45 🤩



Meanwhile Me :: bruhh We Won First Match Can't Believe!!



Mumbai Indians Won First Match Of First Ever Wpl League

Meanwhile Me :: bruhh We Won First Match Can't Believe!!

#MumbaiIndians . #WPL2023 . #MIvsGG

Run rate🥵 We Are Easily Qualified

MI struck early with the ball and punctured the chase up front

Big names like Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner were expected to step up in the chase. However, it wasn't to be as the GG captain, unfortunately, seemed to twist her ankle in the very first over while batting.

It went from bad to worse for the Giants as Ashleigh Gardner was dismissed for a golden duck. The result seemed inevitable from that point on as GG just couldn't stand up against the relentless bowling from the opposition. Saika Ishaque was the pick of the bowlers with an incredible four-wicket haul.

Mumbai will take a lot of confidence from this game while GG will need some inspiration to turn their fortunes around in the next game. Mooney's injury also looked serious and that will be playing on their minds.

Gujarat Giants XI: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel.

Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

