“We need him, so that we can grow under him” - Shivam Dube hopeful of MS Dhoni returning for IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shivam Dube is hopeful that MS Dhoni will return to lead the side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for their title defense. The 29-year-old stated that players in the team need his guidance to learn and grow.

Dhoni led CSK to a memorable win in IPL 2023. The franchise finished second in the league stage, but went on to lift the trophy by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS method) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chennai’s campaign saw a number of unheralded performers like Dube and pacer Tushar Deshpande coming to the fore. The former, who has been criticized in the past for failing to deliver to expectations, had his most fruitful IPL season till date, playing the role of an aggressor in the middle overs to great effect.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dube hailed Dhoni’s massive contribution in CSK’s IPL 2023 triumph and commented:

“I don’t know whether he will be playing next season or not, but we need him, so that we can grow under him.”

Elaborating on how the Chennai skipper got the best out of him with the bat, the southpaw stated that clarity of thought made the big difference. He explained:

“Mahi bhai gave me clarity of thought. He told me what my role is. It was simple tujhe jaake team ka run rate badhana hai. (You have to increase the run rate). Even if I get out early no problem but try to complete the task given. The brief was clear.”

Dube followed Dhoni’s instructions and ended up smashing 418 runs in 16 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 158.33, with three half-centuries. He contributed a crucial 32* in the final, smacking Rashid Khan for two consecutive sixes.

“Hard work has paid off” - Tushar Deshpande on Dhoni’s speech after CSK’s win

Following CSK’s impressive triumph, Dhoni gave a small speech to his teammates in the dressing room. Giving details of the same, Deshpande said:

“He told everyone that hard work has paid off, but do remember what we did right this year and where we went wrong. Mahi bhai said, “Yeh season tumko kya seekha ke gaya hai, aur aage kya karna hai, yeh zaroor sochna.”

Right-arm pacer Deshpande was CSK’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023, claiming 21 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 26.86.

