Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shivam Dube continues to make a serious case for the Team India squad as he played yet another explosive knock in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed batter dominated the middle overs to score 45 runs off 24 deliveries in the first innings against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday.

Dube came into bat at No.4 right after the powerplay following Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal. The explosive batter announced himself to the crease by taking on Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Markande to establish a solid start on a tricky surface.

He took on T Natarajan as well to race into the 40s, but his innings came to an abrupt end, courtesy of Pat Cummins' trademark slower bouncer. Shivam Dube tried to navigate the delivery behind square on the off side, but found Bhuvneshwar Kumar at backward point.

Twitter lavished praise on in-form Dube for his knock, which may turn out to be the difference between the two sides. Here are some of the few reactions on the social media site:

Other users also could not contain their excitement after witnessing a brilliant knock by Dube.

Shivam Dube's knock laid down a good platform for CSK on a slow track

Dube's knock was crucial considering how difficult it has been to hit the old ball with the pace off. The likes of Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat and the rest have all implemented the same formula to keep the boundaries away.

The left-hander was the sole batter to hold a strike rate of over 135 in the innings. Although the majority of the batters have struggled on this surface, Dube's knock helped CSK post a par total of 165/5 in their 20 overs.