“We stay hungry, we devour” - Washington Sundar shares Insta story with inspirational song

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar has shared a clip of himself working hard to get back in shape after another battle with injury.

Following a layoff, the 22-year-old returned to international cricket during the ODI series against West Indies last month. He was impressive in his first match upon comeback, claiming 3-30.

Sundar also contributed 24 and 33 with the bat in the next two ODIs. However, his return was short-lived as he suffered a hamstring injury while fielding in the final match of the series and was ruled out of the subsequent T20Is. He did not feature in the series against Sri Lanka either.

On Wednesday, the off-spinner shared an Insta story in which he is seen running hard in his endeavor to achieve full fitness again. Sundar shared the clip with lyrics from the inspirational song “Face Off”. He shared these lines:

“It's about drive, it's about power

We stay hungry, we devour

Put in the work, put in the hours and take what's ours (ahoo)

Black and Samoan in my veins

My culture bangin' with Strange.”

The young cricketer has had a tough time with injury and fitness issues of late. He was ruled out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 with a finger injury and failed to recover in time for the T20 World Cup. He also missed out on the South Africa tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Not thinking about Washington Sundar at this point in time” - Aakash Chopra on India’s T20 World Cup squad

According to former India opener Aakash Chopra, Sundar is not among the top contenders to make the T20 World Cup squad for Australia later in the year. He stated that Ravindra Jadeja is India’s No.1 spin all-rounder and the team would not need too many spinners in Australia.

Speaking on his YouTube channel a few days back, the 44-year-old opined:

“I am not thinking about Washington Sundar at this point in time. He is there in mind but I am not convinced because his batting in T20s lower down the order, I am not particularly convinced. So I will probably not go towards him. If we talk about all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja is confirmed there. There will be no question there. It is Australia, so I would say there is no need to take too many spinners.”

Sundar will get his chance to stake a claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup during IPL 2022. He was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹8.75 crore at the auction in February.

Edited by Samya Majumdar