"We want a contest between bat and ball" - Tom Moody unhappy with pitch used for LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2023

Tom Moody feels that the wicket used at the Ekana Cricket Stadium for the IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday wasn't ideal for a T20 game.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, the former Australian cricketer urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make it clear that home teams shouldn't prepare such surfaces in the future.

He emphasized that there needs to be an even contest between bat and ball. Tom Moody explained:

"Maybe they [LSG] asked for this pitch and felt that they had a side that could outplay a side that’s heavily dependent on three batters. We can't really make that assumption, but I hope the BCCI makes it very clear that this is not the surface that we want our games played on."

"We want a contest between bat and ball, and that's not a contest on a surface like that. There is nothing wrong with swing, spin or bounce as long as it is consistent," he added.

Batters from both teams struggled to score runs at a brisk pace on Monday. RCB, who decided to bat first, finished at 126/9 after 20 overs. Faf du Plessis was the top run-getter, scoring 44 runs off 40 balls.

In response, LSG were bowled out for just 108 runs, suffering an embarrassing 18-run defeat.

"Don't mind low-scoring, but for me, low-scoring would be 160" - Deep Dasgupta after LSG vs RCB tie

During the aforementioned discussion, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta mentioned that such pitches should not be used for IPL matches.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that the wickets should be such that teams should be able to score at least around 160 runs, elaborating:

"Every venue that I have been to, I have seen a BCCI curator. I am sure they will be looking into this as well. This whole thing about red and black soil is fine as long as you can prepare a good pitch. I don't mind low-scoring, but for me, low-scoring would be 160. It can't be 120 and winning games scoring 120 or 130."

It is worth mentioning that several fans have also expressed their displeasure over the quality of the pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. It remains to be seen if this wicket will be used in any of the remaining games.

