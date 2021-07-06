'We want him at CSK,' say fans after IPL franchise congratulates James Anderson on grabbing 1000 FC wickets

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sparked quite a frenzy on social media on Tuesday (July 6) by congratulating English pacer James Anderson for reaching 1000 first-class wickets.

The franchise took to Instagram to share an image of Anderson celebrating his feat and captioned the post:

"Verified First CLASS Jimmy 🔥 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🔓 📸 @lancashirecricket #WhistlePodu #Yellove"

See the post below:

The 38-year-old became the 216th bowler to take 1000 first-class wickets. He achieved this feat with Lancashire when he picked up seven wickets in a blitzkrieg spell against Kent in the County Championship.

Anderson has played more than 150 Tests and is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket among fast bowlers. Speaking about his feat, he said:

"To get 1,000 first-class wickets is becoming harder with the amount of cricket that is played across the world. It is getting less and less likely that it will happen again. I could potentially be the last person to do it, which just adds to the feeling of it being very, very special."

Fans ask if Jimmy Anderson is joining CSK

The post caused quite the uproar among fans, and there were questions if the quick was joining Chennai in the IPL. One of the comments read:

"We want him in csk ❤️😂🔥"

Another response said:

"Is Jimmy Anderson in csk!!coz u r mentioning him"

Anderson has been one of the most successful bowlers to have never played in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings' run in IPL 2021

Compared to the 2020 edition, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stage, CSK had a successful run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

MS Dhoni's men won seven games and were second in the points table when the tournament was halted. The Delhi Capitals are top of the table with 12 points from eight matches, while RCB trail CSK in third place with 10 points.

IPL 2021 updates

IPL 2021 is currently suspended. 29 out of 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases in India brought the tournament to a halt. The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar