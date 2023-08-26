"We will try to play some good cricket and win the Cup" - Noor Ahmad on Afghanistan's chances at Asia Cup 2023

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad expressed confidence in the side's ability to be competitive in the upcoming Asia Cup and possibly capture the title. The 6-team tournament for continental supremacy gets underway in a hybrid model in Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Wednesday, August 30.

The 18-year-old left-arm chinaman bowler made his way back into the ODI squad for the ongoing series against Pakistan. However, he hasn't featured in the XI yet, as Afghanistan trails 0-2 with a game to play.

With the series already decided, there is a possibility that Ahmad may have game time in the final ODI at Colombo on Saturday, August 26..

Speaking to IANS, Ahmad stated that playing most of their Asia Cup games on spin-friendly pitches in Sri Lanka would further enhance Afghanistan's chances of going deep into the tournament.

"As a side, we will not just participate in the Asia Cup, but we will try to play some good cricket and win the Cup because we have a very strong spin attack. Also, most of our games will be played in Sri Lanka and we will definitely look to play some good cricket," said Noor Ahmad.

He also spoke about returning to the Afghanistan squad and how the series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka is ideal preparation for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

"It's a good chance to prepare yourself for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup, and we are doing good preparations. Our team came to Sri Lanka 15 days ago. We will play good cricket. It's all about the confidence you have in yourself. Every day I go to practice, I keep believing that I can get better. I'll always try my best," added Noor Ahmad.

Afghanistan qualified for the Super-Four stage in the T20 Asia Cup last year and the 2018 ODI Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad has not been part of the prestigious tournament, having played for Afghanistan in only three ODIs and a T20I.

He hasn't made the most promising start to his ODI career, with only two wickets in three 50-over games at an average of 78 and an economy rate of over seven runs per over. However, in stark contrast, Noor's lone T20I reaped rich rewards, with the spinner picking up 4/10 against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Afghanistan begin its Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Lahore on September 3.

"This year I got the chance and I did what I wanted" - Noor Ahmad on his IPL stint with Gujarat Titans

Noor Ahmad was instrumental in GT's final run in IPL 2023.

Noor Ahmad spoke glowingly about his two years (2022 and 2023) with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL and how it has helped him develop as a cricketer. The 18-year-old was picked up by the Titans in the Mega Auction last year but did not play in the side's title-winning run.

However, Noor grabbed his opportunity with both hands this season, picking up 16 wickets in 13 games at 23.06 and an economy rate of less than eight runs per over.

"Of course, it has helped me a lot. In the first year (2022), I didn't get a chance to play but I worked a lot with the coaches. Rashid (Khan) was also there with me and it was all about getting better and better. This year I got the chance and I did what I wanted. Sill my focus is to get better," said Noor Ahmad.

The Afghan spinner praised the support staff and skipper Hardik Pandya for creating a conducive environment.

"I got support from my coaches and the captain and all the players around me. We have a very good environment where everyone enjoys each other's company.. (On Hardik) I think he is a very brave captain, someone who will make you feel independent, safe and brave. He gives you so much confidence," he added.

Despite Noor's impressive run, GT fell short in the final hurdle this year, losing to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash off the final delivery.

Although still in his teens, Noor has already played 71 T20s around the globe, boasting impressive numbers, with 74 wickets at an average of 25.86 and an economy of only 7.30 runs per over.