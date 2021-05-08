“Welcome Home Chetak” - MS Dhoni buys new horse for Ranchi farmhouse

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has purchased a new horse for his farmhouse in Ranchi. The Dhonis have named the stallion Chetak.

The Dhonis already have four dogs named Sam (Belgian Malinois), Lilly (White Husky), Gabbar (White Husky) and Zoya (Dutch Shepherd).

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has posted videos of the horse on her social media accounts. Welcoming the new addition to the family, she wrote in one of her posts:

"Welcome Home Chetak ! A true Gentleman esp when you met Lilly ! Happily accepted in our pack."

MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja has four stallions at his Jamnagar farmhouse. Jadeja posted pictures of his pet horses after returning home from the truncated IPL season recently. He had tweeted:

"Back to the place where I feel safe."

MS Dhoni-led CSK, with five wins in seven games, were second in the IPL 2021 points table when the tournament got postponed indefinitely due to mounting COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubbles of several teams.

MS Dhoni had said that he would be the last person to leave the bio-bubble

Once it was confirmed that IPL 2021 had been suspended indefinitely, MS Dhoni led from the front again, informing the franchise that he would leave the bio-bubble only after all the other players reached home.

According to reports, during a virtual meeting with his CSK teammates, MS Dhoni said that since the IPL was held in India, the foreign players and support staff should get the preference to reach their homes first.

A CSK member informed Indian Express:

“Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight when everyone reaches their homes safe and secure.”

The report further said that CSK had organised a chartered flight from Delhi for its players.

“A ten-seater flight carrying CSK players went to Rajkot and Mumbai in the morning, while the evening charter plane dropped players from Bangalore and Chennai. Dhoni is scheduled to fly on Thursday evening to his home in Ranchi."

Earlier, CSK coaches L Balaji and Michael Hussey, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were flown to Chennai in an air ambulance. As per latest reports, Hussey has tested negative for COVID-19 but remains in quarantine in a Chennai hotel.

If IPL 2021 does not resume, MS Dhoni might have played his last in CSK colours. The legendary player had hinted at the start of this year's tournament that IPL 2021 might be his final appearance in the T20 league.