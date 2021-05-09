West Indian legend Curtly Ambrose heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah

West Indian fast-bowling legend Curtly Ambrose has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah. Curtly Ambrose called himself a fan of the Indian pacer, saying that Bumrah is 'different' from other bowlers, yet very effective.

Curtly Ambrose, who took 405 wickets in 98 Test matches between 1988 and 2000, believes that Jasprit Bumrah could also breach the 400-wicket landmark if he keeps himself fit and performs consistently.

"India's got a few good fast bowlers. I'm a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He's so different than any bowler I have seen but he's so effective and I’m looking forward to him doing really well. He is as long as he can remain healthy, fit and play long enough. He can seam the ball, swing the ball and bowl great yorkers. He's got a lot in his arsenal. So as long as he can remain on the park for a long period of time, I'm sure he can get up there (400 Test wickets)," Ambrose said on The Curtly & Karishma Show on YouTube.

Only 10 fast bowlers have reached the milestone in the history of the game, with James Anderson leading the pack with 614 wickets. If Bumrah, who currently has 83 wickets from 19 Tests, reaches 400 career wickets, he'll be only the second Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to do so.

Jasprit Bumrah to feature in long Test tour of England

Jasprit Bumrah leading the Indian team to the dressing room at Trent Bridge

Curtly Ambrose's observations come ahead of India's long tour of England, which will include the World Test Championship final and a 5-Test series against Joe Root's team.

Jasprit Bumrah will undoubtedly be skipper Virat Kohli's go-to bowler. The 27-year-old has previously played 3 Tests in the UK, picking up 14 wickets at a decent average of 25.93. He also has a 5-wicket haul in the country, which came at Trent Bridge in 2018.

Jasprit Bumrah missed the iconic Gabba Test against Australia and couldn't have much of an impact against England in the spin-dominated home series. He will be raring to prove his mettle on the big stage once again.

