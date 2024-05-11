West Indies announce schedule for home T20I series against South Africa; dates face a clash with IPL 2024 playoffs 

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the schedule for the three-match home series against South Africa. The bilateral affair will serve as preparation for both sides ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

West Indies have tasted success against India and England on home soil in the recent past and will be looking to enter their home World Cup with some momentum under their belt.

According to the schedule released by CWI, the series will take place from May 23 to 26, with Sabina Park in Jamaica playing host to all three matches.

The major takeaway from the schedule is the fact that the dates clash with the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. The knockout matches of the tournament are scheduled to begin on May 21 in the form of Qualifier 1, with Qualifier 2, Eliminator, and the final scheduled to take place on May 22, May 24, and May 26, respectively.

Since neither side have announced their squad for the upcoming series, it is yet to be known whether the Windies or the Proteas players will be available for the franchises in the playoffs stage. If both sides name a full-strength squad, it will come across as a huge blow to the teams partaking in the playoffs.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already announced that its players will not be available for the playoffs because of the upcoming home T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to begin from May 22 onwards.

A total of 18 players from the West Indies and South Africa combined are currently involved in the 2024 IPL

With the race for the playoffs still very much on in the 2024 IPL, it is hard to determine which players might miss the playoffs if their team goes on to qualify for the same.

The majority of the franchises have a player from West Indies or South Africa in their squad. As a result, no matter how the playoff qualification goes, teams are bound to be affected if those players are called up by their national sides.

West Indies players in IPL 2024

Rovman Powell (Rajasthan Royals), Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals), Alzarri Joseph (RCB), Shai Hope (Delhi Capitals), Shamar Joseph (Lucknow Super Giants), Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Romario Shepherd (Mumbai Indians).

South African players in IPL 2024

Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Marco Jansen (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Gerald Coetzee (Mumbai Indians), Quinton de Kock (Lucknow Super Giants), Keshav Maharaj (Rajasthan Royals), David Miller (Gujarat Titans), Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals).

