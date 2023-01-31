West Indies and LSG player Nicholas Pooran becomes father to baby girl, welcomes firstborn with wife Kathrina Miguel

Former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran and his wife Kathrina Miguel welcomed their daughter into the world on Sunday, January 29. The couple married in 2021 after dating for more than six years. They are also childhood friends.

Nicholas Pooran and his wife recently took to their official Instagram handles to share the news of the birth of their daughter to the cricketing universe through an adorable post. They named their newborn child Alayra K Pooran.

The reel, which comprised of several moments from the couple's journey, culminated with a glimpse of their daughter at the end. They captioned the post:

"Welcome to the world baby girl 💞 The newest member of our family Alayra K Pooran. On 29-01-2023 we are humbled and grateful for this blessing 🙏🏽. #grateful#godisgreat#princess#blessed#humble"

Nicholas Pooran had a disappointing end to his West Indies captaincy tenure last year as he stepped down after his side crashed out of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the qualifying stage. However, the year ended on a great note for him as he bagged a massive INR 16 crore contract at the IPL mini-auction, where the Lucknow Super Giants signed him.

"I’m not only looking for this season, he also provides us longevity"- LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir on reasons behind signing Nicholas Pooran

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir stated that they roped in Nicholas Pooran with an eye on the future, as the move could potentially reap dividends for them for a long time, considering he is still 27 years old.

The franchise broke the bank for the West Indies player and fought off bidding wars with multiple franchises before signing him for a hefty deal. Many were surprised to see LSG paying such a huge sum of money to secure Pooran's services, as he has failed to deliver consistently in the league so far.

Speaking on JioCinema, Gambhir revealed the rationale and thought process behind going all out for Pooran at the auction, saying:

"I don’t look at the last season. I look at the player’s ability and impact. This tournament is not about scoring 500-600 runs. That player can win you two to three matches in a season, and he has age on his side. If you can get such a player, you try your best to build your team around him.

"I’m not only looking for this season, he also provides us longevity. Very less players in that age bracket (27-28) have that ability. Pooran will continue to get better as he plays. I always believe that records only make headlines but impact wins you the tournament."

LSG squad for IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, and Yudhvir Singh Charak.

