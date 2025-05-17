What is the cut-off time for a 20-over game in today’s RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The start of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders today (May 17) has been delayed due to rain, with the toss also being pushed back till the rain stops. The match is set to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Ad

After the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was halted halfway through the first innings on May 8, the IPL governing body announced that the league would be suspended for a week. Tonight's match between RCB and KKR will be the first since the abandoned game between PBKS and DC.

There were murmurs that rain would play hide and seek through the game, with spells of showers expected to interrupt the contest. However, with rain pushing the start of the contest, fans at the venue and back in their homes will be hoping for some cricket action. In order to have a full 20-over game, the match needs to start by 8:45 PM IST, failing which, we will start losing overs.

Ad

Trending

KKR and RCB could have their games affected by rain for the second time this season

KKR celebrating the fall of a wicket - Source: Getty

Tonight's fixture is the second time this season that these teams, KKR and RCB, have had their matches impacted by showers. RCB played a rain-curtailed encounter against Punjab Kings earlier this season. The match was reduced to a 14-over contest, and the Punjab-based franchise emerged victorious.

As for KKR, their return leg contest against PBKS at Eden Gardens was washed out due to rain. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit scored 201/4 in their 20 overs, and KKR in response scored 7 runs in the first over before rain interrupted the contest and saw no result. Both sides will be hoping for a full quota of overs in this contest to enhance their chances of qualification.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More