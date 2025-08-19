"What more could he do?"- Fans react sarcastically as IPL captain fails to make it to 15-member 2025 Asia Cup squad

IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was a notable absentee as Team India announced their 15-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. The development came as a surprise to many as Iyer led PBKS to the IPL 2025 final. As skipper, Iyer previously won the IPL 2024 title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With the bat, the right-hander amassed 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07, including six half-centuries, in the IPL 2025 season.
Iyer played his last T20I against Australia in December 2023. The 30-year-old has 1,104 runs in 51 T20Is at a strike rate of 136.12, comprising eight half-centuries.
Fans on X were surprised as Shreyas Iyer failed to make it to the India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai. One user wrote:
"Would have selected him as VC tbh. Being Shreyas Iyer is not easy! What more could he do to get into the T20 side?."
Another user commented:
"It's India's loss not to play Shreyas Iyer not his. Heartbreak for him again & again."
A third user added:
"Can't imagine a squad without Shreyas Iyer. How can he be dropped from the Asia Cup 2025 squad. He was a very deserving player to be picked."
Here are a few more reactions:
"He'll have to wait for his chance" - Ajit Agarkar on noted IPL captain's omission from 2025 Asia Cup
BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Shreyas Iyer will have to wait for his chances, adding that he didn't fit in the 15-member squad. He said in the press conference (via Hindustan Times):
"With regards to Shreyas, I mean, you need to tell him who he can replace. No fault of his, nor is it ours. It's just that we have to pick 15 at the moment; he'll have to wait for his chance."
Apart from leading two different IPL teams to back-to-back finals, Iyer led Mumbai to the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As a batter, he has 6,578 runs in 240 T20s, comprising three tons and 43 half-centuries. The right-handed batter is likely to be next seen in action during the three-match ODI series in Australia later this year.
