"What more could he do?"- Fans react sarcastically as IPL captain fails to make it to 15-member 2025 Asia Cup squad

IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was a notable absentee as Team India announced their 15-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. The development came as a surprise to many as Iyer led PBKS to the IPL 2025 final. As skipper, Iyer previously won the IPL 2024 title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With the bat, the right-hander amassed 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07, including six half-centuries, in the IPL 2025 season.

Ad

Iyer played his last T20I against Australia in December 2023. The 30-year-old has 1,104 runs in 51 T20Is at a strike rate of 136.12, comprising eight half-centuries.

Fans on X were surprised as Shreyas Iyer failed to make it to the India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai. One user wrote:

"Would have selected him as VC tbh. Being Shreyas Iyer is not easy! What more could he do to get into the T20 side?."

Ad

Trending

Another user commented:

"It's India's loss not to play Shreyas Iyer not his. Heartbreak for him again & again."

A third user added:

"Can't imagine a squad without Shreyas Iyer. How can he be dropped from the Asia Cup 2025 squad. He was a very deserving player to be picked."

Here are a few more reactions:

Venkatesh Pothina @ImPothina @mufaddal_vohra Good squad but missing badly Shreyas Iyer.

Ad

Sirupa Sushanth @SushanthSirupa No Shreyas Iyer !! even after that epic IPL innings

Ad

varun shah @14Varun @theamartyasinha @BCCI I was expecting shreyas iyer to be part of the squad looking at his current performance but as always BCCI surprises !

Ad

"He'll have to wait for his chance" - Ajit Agarkar on noted IPL captain's omission from 2025 Asia Cup

BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Shreyas Iyer will have to wait for his chances, adding that he didn't fit in the 15-member squad. He said in the press conference (via Hindustan Times):

"With regards to Shreyas, I mean, you need to tell him who he can replace. No fault of his, nor is it ours. It's just that we have to pick 15 at the moment; he'll have to wait for his chance."

Apart from leading two different IPL teams to back-to-back finals, Iyer led Mumbai to the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As a batter, he has 6,578 runs in 240 T20s, comprising three tons and 43 half-centuries. The right-handed batter is likely to be next seen in action during the three-match ODI series in Australia later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More