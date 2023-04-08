What happened the first time CSK faced MI in the IPL?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8. This game will be the second match of the double-header; Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first.

Mumbai and Chennai are the two most successful franchises in the history of the IPL. While MI have won the title five times, CSK have emerged triumphant on four occasions.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers, the two rivals have met 34 times in the tournament. Mumbai have won 20 of those matches and Chennai 14. Due to the close nature of the contest and the excitement among fans, the rivalry between MI and CSK is often referred to as the El Clasico of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians began their IPL 2023 campaign with an eight-wicket drubbing at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Chennai, meanwhile, have played two matches. After going down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets, they beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs.

When MI and CSK met for the first-ever time in the IPL

Mumbai and Chennai met for the first time in the IPL during the inaugural edition in 2008. The game was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23. CSK batted first in the match and put up an imposing 208 for five on the board.

Matthew Hayden top-scored with 81 off 46 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes. Suresh Raina contributed 53 off 37 with the aid of three fours and three sixes, while skipper MS Dhoni chipped in with 30 off only 16 balls. For Mumbai, Musavir Khote claimed 2/29 in three overs.

Chasing 209, the Mumbai Indians gave Chennai a tough fight before eventually going down by six runs. Abhishek Nayar top-scored with an unbeaten 45 off 20, while Robin Uthappa contributed 43 off 26. Sanath Jayasuriya (20 off 11), Dwayne Bravo (24 off 16), and Harbhajan Singh (28 off 14) played impressive cameos, but MI fell just short.

For Chennai, Muttiah Muralitharan and Joginder Sharma claimed two wickets apiece.

Opener Hayden was named Player of the Match for his fantastic batting effort.

While Mumbai went down to Chennai by a slender margin in the first-ever meeting between the teams, they have gone on to gain the upper hand in the El Clasico rivalry.

