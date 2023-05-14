The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will battle it out against the hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 61st IPL 2023 match at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

Overall, KKR have played 12 IPL matches at the Chepauk since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and have tasted success in only three of the said matches. As far as matches against CSK are concerned, in nine matches, Kolkata have tasted success in only two games and have been on the receiving end in the remaining seven matches.

The victories came in 2012 viz. one during the group stages and the second one during the final of that edition of the cash-rich league. This was the very first time that the Knight Riders won the coveted trophy.

It's been more than a decade since the Kolkata-based franchise last beat CSK at the Chepauk. Both the teams have competed against each other on four occasions at the Chepauk post the IPL 2012 final and CSK have tasted success in all of them.

Here is a look at what happened the last time KKR beat CSK in an IPL game at the Chepauk.

KKR beat CSK in IPL 2012 final to lift their maiden title

Manvinder Bisla was Man of the Match in IPL 2012 finals

CSK emerged victorious in the 2010 and 2011 editions of the IPL and were favorites to clinch their third successive title in 2012.

CSK were impressive from the outset and scored a mammoth 190/3 in 20 overs. Suresh Raina was the highest run-scorer for Chennai, scoring 73 runs off 38 balls, including three boundaries and five maximums. Michael Hussey also played a crucial knock of 54 and guided CSK at a big total.

An experienced KKR bowling lineup comprising Brett Lee, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Yusuf Pathan, Iqbal Abdulla, and Jacques Kallis failed to contain the batters and Kolkata were left to chase a daunting target of 191.

KKR lost the wicket of their skipper Gautam Gambhir in the very first over of the run chase. He was bowled by Ben Hilfenhaus and the visiting were reeling at 3/1 after the conclusion of the first over.

Jacques Kallis joined Manvinder Bisla at the crease and the duo added 136 runs in 82 balls for the second wicket to put their team on top. Bisla played the role of the aggressor and smashed 89 runs from just 48 balls at an astounding strike rate of 185.42, including eight boundaries and 5 maximums.

Prior to the final, Bisla had featured in only six matches and scored just 124 runs in the said matches. However, he lit up the Chepauk with his aggressive batting and got his team into a winning position before he was dismissed by Albie Morkel.

The likes of Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Yusuf Pathan were dismissed cheaply and KKR were suddenly reduced to 164/4 in 17.1 overs. However, Kallis kept his cool and made his experience count. His innings of 69 was the perfect calming influence that was needed for the KKR and the South African legend almost got his team to the finishing line. He was subsequently dismissed with Kolkata needing 16 runs to win from seven balls.

Dwayne Bravo was entrusted with the task to defend nine runs in the final over. However, Manoj Tiwary smashed two boundaries to help his side win the game by five wickets and two balls to spare.

Bisla was the unlikely hero for KKR and was awarded the Player of the Match award for his brilliant innings.

The Knight Riders will look to replicate their success at the Chepauk tonight when the two teams lock horns and break the losing streak that has extended for more than a decade.

Poll : Will KKR beat CSK at the Chepauk tonight? Yes No 11 votes