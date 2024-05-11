What happened the last time KKR played against MI? Exploring Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens on Saturday (May 11).

The two teams have locked horns 33 times in the IPL, with MI leading the head-to-head tally against KKR by 23:10. The Knight Riders beat Mumbai by 24 runs in their last IPL game earlier this season to register their first win at Wankhede after 12 years.

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 169 in 19.5 overs. Venkatesh Iyer starred with the bat, scoring 70 runs off 52 balls in an innings laced with three maximums and six boundaries. Manish Pandey also chipped in with 42 off 31 deliveries. The duo shared an 83-run partnership for the sixth wicket after the visitors were reduced to 57/5.

MI vs KKR scorecard

Nuwan Thushara and Jasprit Bumrah were the leading wicket-takers for MI, returning with three wickets apiece. Captain Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla bagged two and one wicket(s), respectively.

In response, Mumbai were bowled out for 145. Suryakumar Yadav top scored with 56 off 35, including two maximums and six boundaries. Tim David also contributed 24 off 20. The duo, however, failed to take the team past the finish line.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the KKR bowlers, finishing with a four-wicket haul, while Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell scalped two wickets each.

KKR’s scorecard from their last IPL match

KKR beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in their last IPL game at Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 5.

Asked to bat first, the Kolkata-based franchise posted 235/6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine continued his sublime form, scoring 81 off 39, smashing seven maximums and six boundaries. Phil Salt and Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with identical scores of 32 but took 14 and 26 deliveries, respectively. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Ramandeep Singh provided the finishing touches with 23 (15) and 25 (6), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq picked up three wickets for LSG, while Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh scalped one wicket each.

In response, the Super Giants were bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis (36 off 21) and skipper KL Rahul (25 off 21) got starts but failed to take the team over the line.

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball for KKR, finishing with three wickets each. Andre Russell bagged two wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine settled for one apiece.

Click here to check out the LSG vs KKR scorecard.

MI’s scorecard from their last IPL game

MI beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their last IPL game at Wankhede on May 6.

Asked to bat first, SRH put up 173/8 in 20 overs. Travis Head top scored with 48 off 30, hitting a six and seven boundaries. Captain Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy, and Marco Jansen also chipped in with 35*(17), 20 (15) and 17 (12), respectively.

MI captain Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla picked up three wickets apiece, while debutant Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah scalped one each.

In response, MI were reduced to 31/3 but Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma shared an unbeaten 143-run stand to take the team past the finish line with 2.4 overs to spare. Yadav smashed 102* off 51 with the help of six maximums and 12 fours. Varma too stayed unbeaten on 37 off 32.

Skipper Pat Cummins, Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up one wicket each for the Sunrisers.

Click here to check out the MI vs SRH full scorecard.

