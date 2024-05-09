What happened the last time PBKS played against RCB? Exploring Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Sam Curran's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 58 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. The two teams have four wins in 11 games each and are coming off contrasting performances in the T20 extravaganza. While Punjab lost to Chennai Super Kings, RCB beat Gujarat Titans in their last outing in IPL 2024.

The two teams have locked horns 32 times in the IPL, with Punjab leading the head-to-head tally against RCB by 17-15. The Faf du Plessis-led side beat PBKS by four wickets in their most recent face-off at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 25.

Asked to bat first, Punjab posted 176/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat, scoring 45 runs off 37 balls, including one six and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran chipped in in 20s. Shashank Singh provided the late flourish, scoring an unbeaten 21 off eight deliveries.

Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball for RCB, returning with two wickets apiece. Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph shared one wicket each.

RCB vs PBKS scorecard

In response, RCB achieved the target with four balls to spare. Virat Kohli top-scored with 77 off 49, smashing two sixes and 11 boundaries. The middle-order flopped but Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10) and Mahipal Lomror (17 off 8) took the team past the finish line.

Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar were the leading wicket-takers for PBKS, bagging two wickets apiece. Sam Curran and Harshal Patel also scalped one each.

RCB vs PBKS scorecard.

Click here to check out the RCB vs PBKS full scorecard.

RCB’s scorecard from their last IPL match

RCB beat GT by four wickets in their last IPL game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 4.

Asked to bat first, the Titans were bundled out for 147 in 19.3 overs. Shahrukh Khan top-scored with 37 runs off 24, while Rahul Tewatia and David Miller chipped in with 35 (21) and 30 (20), respectively. The top three - Wriddhiman Saha, captain Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan - departed in single digits.

Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets each for RCB, while Cameron Green and Karn Sharma scalped one apiece.

In response, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a promising start by sharing a 92-run partnership for the opening wicket. Faf smashed 64 off 23 featuring three maximums and 10 boundaries. Kohli also looked good for his 42 off 27, including four sixes and two boundaries.

The visitors were soon reduced to 117/6 as they suffered a middle-order collapse. However, Dinesh Karthik (21 off 12) and Swapnil Singh (15 off nine) stayed unbeaten to take the team over the line.

Joshua Little was the leading wicket-taker for GT, finishing with figures of 4/45, while Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets.

Click here to check out the RCB vs GT full scorecard.

PBKS’ scorecard from their last IPL game

PBKS lost to defending champions CSK by 28 runs in their last IPL game at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 5.

Put into bat, the Super Kings put up 167/9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat, scoring 43 off 26, comprising two sixes and three boundaries. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with 32 (21) and 30 (19), respectively.

Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel were the pick of the PBKS bowlers, returning three wickets apiece, while Arshdeep Singh scalped two wickets.

In response, Punjab managed 139/9. Ravindra Jadeja delivered with the ball, returning with figures of 3/20, while Simarjit Singh and Tushar Deshpande bagged two wickets each. Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur picked up one wicket each.

Prabhsimran Singh (30 off 23) and Shashank Singh (27 off 20) got starts but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Click here to check out the PBKS vs CSK full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback