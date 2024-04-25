What happened the last time SRH played against RCB? Exploring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday (April 25).

The two teams have locked horns 24 times in IPL, with Sunrisers leading the head-to-head ratio 13 to 10 against Bengaluru. One game didn't yield a result.

SRH beat RCB by 25 runs in their most recent meeting at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15.

Asked to bat first, the Pat Cummins-led side put up a mammoth 287/3, the highest team total in IPL history. Travis Head top-scored with 102 runs off 41 balls in an innings laced with eight sixes and nine boundaries. He shared a 108-run partnership with his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, who scored 34 off 22 deliveries. Heinrich Klaasen then scored a quickfire 67 off 31 with the help of seven sixes and two boundaries.

Abdul Samad and Aiden Markram stayed unbeaten on 37 (10) and 32 (17), respectively.

Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets and Reece Topley managed one.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match scorecard

In response, RCB managed 262/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a promising start by sharing an 80-run partnership for the first wicket. Du Plessis scored 62 off 28, including four sixes and seven boundaries. Kohli chipped in with 42 off 20, comprising two maximums and six boundaries.

Dinesh Karthik then produced a lone fight, scoring 83 off 35 in an innings laced with seven maximums and five boundaries. Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror contributed 25*(14) and 19 (11), respectively.

Pat Cummins led from the front, returning with figures of 3/43, while Mayank Markande bagged two wickets.

Click here to check out the full RCB vs SRH scorecard.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL game

SRH beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in their last IPL game at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20.

Asked to bat first, SRH posted 266/7 in 20 overs. Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring 89 runs off 32 balls with the help of six maximums and 11 boundaries. Abhishek Sharma also scored a quickfire 46 off 12, including six sixes and two fours. The duo put on a 131-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Shahbaz Ahmed stayed unbeaten on 59 off 29, comprising five sixes and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Nitish Reddy also chipped in 37 off 27.

Kuldeep Yadav was the leading wicket-taker, picking up a four-wicket haul, while Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel scalped one each.

In response, DC were bundled out for 199 in 19.1 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk top-scored with 65 off 18 in an innings laced with seven sixes and five boundaries. Rishabh Pant and Abhishek Porel also chipped in with 44 (35) and 42 (22), respectively.

T Natarajan starred with the ball for SRH, returning with exceptional figures of 4/19, while Mayank Markande and Reddy picked up two wickets each.

Click here to check out the full DC vs SRH scorecard.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL match

RCB lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens in their last IPL game on April 21.

Asked to bat first, KKR posted 222/6. Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt starred with the bat, scoring 50 (36) and 48 (14), respectively. Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh also chipped in their 20s.

Yash Dayal and Cameron Green picked up two wickets apiece for RCB. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson also bagged one each.

In response, RCB were bundled out for 221. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar chipped in with half-centuries, scoring 55 (32) and 52 (23), respectively. Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, and Karn Sharma chipped in their 20s. The latter smashed three sixes off Mitchell Starc in the final over but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Andre Russell was the pick of the Knight Riders bowlers, returning with figures of 3/25, while Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine bagged two wickets each. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakaravarthy scalped one apiece.

Click here to check out the full KKR vs RCB scorecard.

