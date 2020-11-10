IPL 2020 Final: Rohit Sharma's title-winning knock raises questions about Australia tour selection

Rohit Sharma celebrated his 200th IPL game in style by hitting a match-winning 68 to lead the Mumbai Indians (MI) to their fifth title. The MI skipper led from the front as his excellent knock helped his side chase down the Delhi Capitals' score of 157 with eight balls to spare.

It was a quality performance from Rohit Sharma, who allayed all injury fears with his swashbuckling knock for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL Final. He showed great aggression right from the off, and his 5 fours and 4 sixes played a crucial role in helping Mumbai win their second straight IPL title.

Mumbai's comprehensive win in the 2020 IPL Final means that Rohit Sharma has now won the IPL title six times. But this one will certainly taste sweeter for him than the rest, as it comes amid doubts and confusion surrounding his fitness.

Rohit Sharma: Fit for the Mumbai Indians, but not for India

Rohit Sharma (Image: IPL)

Rohit Sharma was initially not named in India's squad for the upcoming tour to Australia, with those in charge citing his hamstring injury as the reason. However, he returned to the Mumbai Indians line-up just days after the squad was announced, showing that he is fit and ready for selection.

Virat Kohli's decision to leave the tour after the first Test meant that Rohit Sharma was eventually named in the red-ball squad. But the 33-year-old's performance in the IPL Final will certainly make Ravi Shastri and co. wonder whether they made a mistake by 'resting' him for the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour.

Rohit Sharma looked fully fit and back to his best in the IPL Final, as he smashed the ball to all parts of the the park and played a captain's knock to guide the Mumbai Indians to victory. We don't know whether he was playing through the pain barrier, but irrespective of that, it was a monumental effort from the Indian white-ball vice-captain.