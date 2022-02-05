“What kind of jeans are that?” - AB de Villiers has a funny take on proposing to wife at Taj Mahal 

Former South African and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers has a funny recollection of him proposing to his wife Danielle at the iconic Taj Mahal. The 37-year-old, in a light-hearted tone, said he regrets his dress code on the big day.

De Villiers proposed to girlfriend Danielle Swart at the Taj Mahal in 2012 during the IPL. The couple married in 2013 and are blessed with two sons and a daughter.

Recalling how he was dressed on the day he proposed to his wife, the South African legend jokingly said on the RCB podcast:

“I have a regret - my dress code that day. I look back and feel like - what was I wearing? What kind of jeans are that? It’s like these light, patchy jeans with a big bottom. I still have the shirt. My wife wouldn’t let me get rid of it, so I use it as pyjamas nowadays.”

Stating that it was a nice call to visit the Taj for the special occasion, the former RCB star revealed about the preparations:

“I planned it way in advance. I thought there’s no more romantic spot than the Taj Mahal. It took a bit of planning. We had a big win the night before and I remember celebrating till 2-3 am. It was a bit of a tonk the next day. We were exhausted when we flew to Delhi. But it was an unbelievable trip.”

He added that he even made up some stories of there being a bit of unrest and so the security must come. De Villiers continued:

“The cameras were ready and as she got ready I told that we were going to take a trip through the Taj. It was all a bit of a blur. It was a fantastic experience. It sounds a bit cheesy to some people but, to others, maybe I have set the bar nice and high.”

De Villiers and Danielle dated for about five years before getting married. Their third child, Yente, was born in November 2020.

“Walking around the streets of Bangalore feels like home” - AB de Villiers

While De Villiers has a special connection with India, he describes Bengaluru as a home. The former cricketer joined the RCB franchise in 2011 and was with them until his retirement last year.

Describing his connection with the Indian city, the 37-year-old said:

“Walking around the streets of Bangalore feels like home to me. Feels like I am in Pretoria. Similar kind of settings. Big trees, you get those thundershowers in the afternoon. I literally open up my hotel door when we got those thundershowers in Bangalore. I just sit back and go - thank God I am in the right place.”

De Villiers retired from all forms of cricket in November last year. He ended his IPL career with 5162 runs in 184 matches at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of 151.68.

Edited by Samya Majumdar