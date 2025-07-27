"What do you mean non-Indian?" - RCB legend's heartwarming reply to reporter goes viral amid WCL 2025 [Watch]

A clip from South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend AB de Villiers' interview recently went viral on social media. In the interview, the reporter introduced the 41-year-old as one of the most loved &quot;non-Indian&quot; athletes in India.De Villiers responded with a heartwarming reply, suggesting that he considers himself an Indian. The star cricketer enjoys a tremendous fan following in India. He also dubs some of his YouTube channel videos in Hindi for his Indian supporters.Here's how he reacted to being called &quot;non-Indian&quot; during an interview with Sports Tak:&quot;What do you mean non-Indian? I am Indian.&quot;The clip from the interview was shared by a fan on X on Sunday, July 27. At the time of writing, the post has garnered close to 1 lakh views on the social media platform.On the cricketing front, AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2021. He recently made a return to the cricket field with the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025).He is the captain of South Africa Champions in the T20 tournament featuring retired cricketers from India, England, Pakistan, Australia and West Indies.With 182 runs across three innings, he is currently the leading run-scorer of the season. The swashbuckling batter dazzled the viewers by playing a stunning unbeaten 116-run knock from 51 balls in his team's 10-wicket win over England Champions.&quot;I am just happy for him&quot; - AB de Villiers opens up on former RCB Virat Kohli's Test retirementDuring the same interview, AB de Villiers was asked if he was surprised by Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket. The former India skipper drew curtains to his decorated red-ball career in May, ahead of India's ongoing five-match away Test series in England.De Villiers, who is a close friend of Kohli, emphasized that fans should celebrate the ace batter's legacy. He stated that he was happy that the star cricketer made the decision he felt was right for himself and his family.On being asked to comment on Kohli's Test retirement, de Villiers said:&quot;I am just happy for him that he has made his own decision. Obviously, that is something that has been in his heart or on his mind for a while. I can't speak for him, but I am happy for him for standing up for what he felt was right for him and his family.&quot;And I wish him all the best. At least we are still going to see him play cricket over the next few years, and I think everyone should celebrate that and him as a player and the huge impact that he has had on Indian cricket and the IPL. &quot;It is worth mentioning that de Villiers and Kohli share a great friendship. They bonded while playing for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL).The South African star was also present at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, when RCB took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final. He celebrated with Kohli and the team as RCB clinched their maiden title with a thrilling six-run win in the summit clash.De Villiers is the second-highest run-scorer for RCB. He amassed 4,522 runs across 145 innings at an average of 41.10.Meanwhile, South Africa Champions are placed second in the WCL 2025 points table, with three wins from four fixtures. They take on Australia Champions at Headingley, Leeds, on Sunday, July 27.