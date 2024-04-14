What is MS Dhoni’s record for CSK against MI in the IPL?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni could potentially play his final encounter at the Wankhede Stadium when he steps out to face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 14. The legendary cricketer has had his moments against the five-time champions, having made 35 appearances against them since 2008.

Overall, Dhoni has played 30 innings against MI, scoring 655 runs at an average of 36.39 and a strike rate of 132.86. Some of the knocks include some iconic finishes and match-winning cameos, with the most recent one coming in the 2022 edition. Dhoni had scored an unbeaten 28 runs off 13 deliveries to guide CSK to a thrilling last-ball win at the DY Patil Stadium.

Dhoni's highest score against MI came during the 2013 final at the Eden Gardens. He scored an unbeaten 63 runs off 45 deliveries, but it was in vain as the Rohit Sharma-led side ended up winning their first-ever title by 23 runs.

Dhoni had also recorded a memorable 20-ball fifty in the 2012 Eliminator clash against the MI. Furthermore, in his first-ever match against MI in the IPL, he scored a brisk 16-ball 30-run cameo, which proved to be the difference in the narrow eight-run win for CSK.

He also scored 22 crucial runs against MI in the 2010 IPL final, which eventually led to CSK's first-ever title.

MS Dhoni has not had much batting to do in IPL 2024 so far

Dhoni bats at No. 8 nowadays given his age and the fact that CSK are well covered in the batting department. With the likes of Shivam Dube and others firing with the bat, Dhoni has not been required to chip in.

However, CSK needed his burst in the end during the loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag. The veteran scored an unbeaten 37 runs off 16 balls to help CSK reduce the margin of defeat and not inflict too much damage to their net run rate.

Dhoni also came into bat during the last over against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but did not have much time at the crease to cast an impression.