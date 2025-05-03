What are MS Dhoni's stats and records at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium before IPL 2025? 

MS Dhoni is set for a return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after the heartbreak finish during the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The legendary player's cameo was not enough for CSK to oust the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on net run-rate, resulting in a fifth-place finish without any playoffs action.

Fortunately, one bad memory does not tarnish the wicket-keeper's moments at the iconic venue. Out of all the venues that he has played in the IPL, he boasts the highest average, a staggering 81.50, at RCB's home turf. Only Hardik Pandya, Travis Head, and JP Duminy have higher batting averages at the venue in the IPL than Dhoni.

He recorded three fifties in his first three appearances at the Chinnaswamy, leading to a stellar headstart. Although he endured a slight dip in the 2015 and 2016 campaigns, he roared back with an iconic unbeaten 70 in IPL 2018 to help CSK chase down 206 runs.

He followed it up next year with his highest score in the IPL, an unbeaten 84, which went in vain. Chasing 162, MS Dhoni played a lone hand, scoring more than half of the team total, but CSK fell short by just one run. The veteran was on the verge of delivering a win out of nowhere with his final over exploits against Umesh Yadav, but failed to connect the final delivery.

Overall, in 13 appearances at the stadium, he has recorded 489 runs at an average of 81.50, and a strike rate of 181.11. The strike-rate is by far the highest for a venue where he has played at least 10 matches in the IPL.

MS Dhoni has taken 10 catches and completed 2 stumpings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL

Apart from his heroics with the bat, Dhoni has made an impact with his wicket-keeping at the venue. Overall, he has 12 dismissals to his name, a couple of which came during CSK's trip to the Chinnaswamy in IPL 2024.

The Yellow Army will face RCB in the 52nd match of IPL 2025 away from home on Saturday, May 3.

