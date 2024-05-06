"What is the point of playing him?" - Aakash Chopra questions LSG for including Ashton Turner in their playing XI in IPL 2024 loss to KKR

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for including Ashton Turner in their playing XI for their IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), considering that they couldn't use the Australian all-rounder effectively.

Turner wasn't given the ball as KKR set LSG a massive 236-run target in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5. The Western Australian right-hander was then sent to bat at No. 7 as LSG were bundled out for 137 to lose the game by 98 runs.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that LSG should have played Kyle Mayers instead of Turner if Quinton de Kock wasn't available.

"I didn't understand one thing about Lucknow a little. You played Arshin Kulkarni - I have no issues, he is a good boy, played one or two good shots. However, you are playing Ashton Turner but you don't get him to bowl and send him to bat at No. 7 or No. 8. So what is the point of playing him?" he said (14:20).

"You can play Kyle Mayers. They are saying that Quinton de Kock probably has a slight niggle but Kyle Mayers would be available. So play him and get him to open and hit sixes. That's what I am thinking because if you have to send him (Turner) to bat so low, the game was almost done," the former India opener added.

Turner replaced De Kock in LSG's playing XI in their last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and was persisted with against KKR. He has managed only 21 runs in two innings, including a nine-ball 16 in Sunday's game.

"They were breathing a little until Marcus Stoinis was there with KL Rahul" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's chase

Marcus Stoinis top-scored for LSG with a 21-ball 36. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Lucknow Super Giants' chase, Aakash Chopra claimed they are overly dependent on KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

"Arshin got out. Ramandeep (Singh) took an unbelievable catch. Give it the catch of the tournament because you might not have a better catch than that. They were breathing a little until Marcus Stoinis was there with KL Rahul. However, this team is way too dependent on three batters - KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran," he observed (14:50).

The renowned commentator added that Andre Russell virtually sealed a win for the Kolkata Knight Riders once he dismissed Stoinis and Pooran in successive overs.

"That much might is not seen around them. Deepak Hooda and (Ayush) Badoni got out, and then however came got out. When Nicholas Pooran got out and Andre Russell picked up two wickets in two overs, and both were game-changing wickets - Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran, that was I think game, set and match," Chopra stated.

Rahul (25 off 21) and Stoinis added 50 runs for the second wicket after Arshin Kulkarni's dismissal. The hosts lost a flurry of wickets once the duo were separated to be handed a crushing defeat.

