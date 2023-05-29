What is the procedure for re-entry in CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final on reserve day? Ticket rules explained

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) has been rescheduled to "reserve day" after incessant rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. The much-awaited contest will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 29.

In a huge relief to the fans, they don’t need to buy a new ticket to watch the final showdown. The physical ticket will be valid for Monday.

In an official tweet, the IPL said:

“Physical ticket for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe and intact.”

However, there will be no entry to the stadium without physical tickets.

What’s allowed – Complete ticket intact, complete ticket with all torn pieces, tickets with all important details mentioned.

What’s not allowed – Part ticket with no details, only digital ticket, and part ticket with incomplete details.

IPL final moves to reserve day for the first time in the tournament’s history

This is the first time that an IPL final has moved to reserve day in the history of the T20 league. The postponement of the game came as a shocker for many fans who were in the stadium to attend the summit clash on Sunday. This came even as the cut-off time was extended till 12:26 am for a five-over game, with Super Over also in the cards, if possible.

The downpour, coupled with thunderstorms and lightning forced a large number of fans to seek shelter and withdraw from the stands.

Several fans were forced to sleep on railway platforms due to the unwanted development.

Sumit kharat @sumitkharat65 @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ZJktgGcv8U

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has urged fans to come out in large numbers at the world’s largest cricket stadium on Monday. He tweeted:

“Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow. See you then!”

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow. See you then! Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow. See you then!

GT will now look to win consecutive IPL titles. CSK, on the other hand, will look to win their fifth trophy and give a fitting farewell to Ambati Rayudu, who announced his retirement from the T20 league on Sunday. He will hang up his boots after the final showdown.

