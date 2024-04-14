What is Rohit Sharma’s record for MI against CSK in the IPL?

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma will not be leading his team against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the first time in more than a decade when the two franchises lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

Having won five titles with MI as their skipper, Rohit and company stepped up their performances particularly against CSK, thus forming a rich historic rivalry where they beat the Men in Yellow thrice in the final. While Rohit may not be leading the side, his importance to MI is still paramount given what he can do with the bat.

Rohit Sharma has played 27 matches against CSK while representing MI in the IPL, scoring 700 runs at a strike rate of 128.67 with as many as seven half-centuries to his name. One of the fifties came in the IPL 2015 final and the counter-attacking knock helped Rohit win his team their second IPL title.

Rohit Sharma's best performance for MI against CSK

Rohit Sharma's best performance against CSK was on his first appearance for MI against this particular opposition during the IPL 2011 season. Mumbai got off to a woeful start as they lost both their openers cheaply. Ambati Rayudu (27) and Andre Symonds (31) made some decent contributions, but it was Rohit who did the bulk of the run-scoring.

On a pitch where more MI batters struggled, Rohit scored a staggering 87 off just 48 balls including eight fours and five sixes. His knock allowed Mumbai to get a competitive total of 164/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Subramaniam Badrinath scored 71* off 48 balls, and his innings kept CSK in with a shout. However, he couldn't get much support from the other end. Harbhajan Singh's sensational figures of 5/18 helped MI win the game by eight runs, restricting CSK to 156/9.