What is the Super Over rule for CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final if reserve day gets washed out? 

The rain gods have shown no mercy so far as the start of the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) continues to get delayed due to rain.

Heavy rainfall at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has delayed the toss as well and there will be no overs lost if the game starts before 9:35 pm IST. Thankfully, the IPL 2023 final has a reserve day as well on Monday, May 29, and this will come into effect if there's not even a five-over-a-side game possible before the12:06 pm IST cut-off time.

Given that there's rain forecast on the reserve day as well, many fans may have the question that what if the reserve day is washed out as well. If we, unfortunately, get to that scenario where not even a five overs-a-side game is possible on Monday, the Gujarat Titans will be declared winners of this IPL season. This is because they finished ahead of CSK in the points table.

Aakash Chopra gives an unofficial update on Super Over in CSK vs GT match

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has claimed that if the reserve day also gets washed out due to rain, there will be a direct one-over shootout in the form of a Super Over to determine the winner of the IPL 2023 title.

While there's no official announcement on this, Chopra took to Twitter and here's what he wrote:

"2140 is the cutoff for a full 20-over game. 2356 is the deadline to start a 5-over shoot-out. Post that…we go into a reserve-day…direct super-over will come into play if there’s no play on the reserve-day."

GT have won three out of the four encounters that they have played against CSK in the IPL. However, MS Dhoni and Co. have beaten them in Qualifier 1 and will take some confidence from that going into the final.

