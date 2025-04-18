What will happen if the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is washed out?

The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru on Friday (April 18) was delayed due to rain. This is the first instance this season where a match has not started on time due to inclement weather.
The cut off time for a five-over match in the IPL is 10:54 p.m IST. However, if no play is possible then, the two teams will share one point apiece. In this case, both RCB and PBKS will move to nine points on the table. RCB will displace Gujarat Titans (GT) from second place on the points table while PBKS will move to third.
Currently, RCB and PBKS are at the third and fourth places, respectively, with the former having a superior net run-rate of 0.672 as compared to the latter's 0.612. The Delhi Capitals (DC) occupy the top spot on the points table, with 10 points in six matches and a net run-rate of 0.744.
RCB have won four matches in the tournament so far out of six, each of which has come away from home. Their two defeats so far has come at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium to GT and DC.
Before the start of play, RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood was optimistic of play due to the excellent drainage facilities at the venue.
"It's going to get interesting, it's raining at the moment. I know the outfield dries quickly here, so as soon as the rain stops, we can get on the field," Hazlewood told the broadcasters via Cricbuzz.
RCB, PBKS to face off again in 48 hours time
The bizarreness of the schedule is such that less than 48 hours after the match in Bengaluru, the two teams will face off again at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in New Chandigarh in the afternoon match of the doubleheader on Sunday.
It will be RCB's first visit to Mullanpur as they played PBKS in Dharamsala in IPL 2024. PBKS have won two out of their three matches at Mullanpur in IPL 2025, where they started playing in 2024.
At the time of writing, the toss was delayed at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the cut off time for a five-over match over two hours away.
