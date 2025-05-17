What will happen if today’s RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match is washed out?

The start of Match 58 of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, has been delayed due to rain. The match was the first game scheduled post-resumption of the IPL after a brief suspension.
The league has seen two games so far (Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and KKR vs Punjab Kings) get abandoned by rain. There have also been rain-curtailed contests, with Gujarat beating RCB, and Punjab getting the better of Mumbai Indians.
With relentless rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the toss has been delayed, and the two sides are losing overs post 8.30pm IST. If the game doesn't start by 10.56pm IST, the cutoff time for a five-over contest, the match will be abandoned, with both teams sharing a point each. That will take RCB's tally to 17 points in 12 games so far in the season, and 12 for KKR in 13 games.
What happened the last time these two sides squared off in IPL 2025
RCB and KKR played the opening game of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens. Electing to bowl first, RCB restricted KKR to 174/8 in 20 overs. Subsequently, half-centuries from Virat Kohli (59 off 36) and Phil Salt (56 off 31) saw the Bengaluru-based franchise chase the total inside 17 overs.
RCB have since gone on to win seven more games this season, amassing eight wins and 16 points, leaving them just a point away from being the first team to qualify for the playoffs.
It has been a topsy-turvy season for KKR, with the defending champions managing only five wins in 12, and have 11 points to their name.
