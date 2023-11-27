"Whatever you choose will define you" - Aakash Chopra posts cryptic tweet amidst Hardik Pandya's massive IPL trade saga

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra posted a cryptic tweet on X in the middle of the whole IPL trade episode featuring all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians (MI). After much speculation, Hardik has made his move back to Mumbai from the Gujarat Titans (GT), the franchise announced on Monday.

Hardik had a fantastic couple of seasons with the Titans, winning the IPL 2022 and going all the way to the final in the following season. However, there have been several reports of differences between Hardik and the management and many feel that has been the reason why he has left GT.

While Aakash Chopra didn't mention any particular player, his post on X seems to be referring to Hardik Pandya's motive of joining MI back from GT.

Here's what Chopra wrote:

"Once in a while life would give you an opportunity to choose between money and legacy. Whatever you choose will define you for the rest of your life."

"Won't look good on Hardik's CV" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's transfer

Aakash Chopra claimed that if Hardik Pandya left Mumbai in 2021 because he wanted to become a captain of an IPL franchise, he didn't find any logic in the all-rounder returning to Mumbai to play under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra stated:

"The one thing that won't look good on Hardik's CV is that he left Mumbai because he wanted to become a captain. You went to Gujarat and then became the Indian captain.

"You will no longer be a franchise captain now but you still want to be India's captain - it doesn't sit right. It doesn't look right whether you look from optics or any other angle, that you are not your franchise's captain but are India's captain in the T20 World Cup. It doesn't sound right but so be it."

It will be interesting to see whether MI have looked at Hardik Pandya to take over the reins of captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the near future.