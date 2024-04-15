Whatever matches MI had lost, Hardik Pandya had a big role to play: Irfan Pathan on Mumbai Indians skipper after loss to CSK in IPL 2024

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan isn't impressed with how Hardik Pandya has led the Mumbai Indians (MI) so far in the IPL 2024 season. The all-rounder had another off day in the tournament as the Chennai Super Kings beat MI by 20 runs on Sunday, April 14.

Pathan believes Hardik's decision-making has been one of the main reasons why MI are eighth in the IPL 2024 points table with just two wins from six games. He shed light on the all-rounder himself taking the final over instead of trusting Akash Madhwal, who had been playing that role in most games.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about Hardik Pandya:

"Whatever matches MI had lost, he had a big role to play. Even yesterday, Aakash Madhwal didn't bowl the last over. You need to give a lot of responsibility to Aakash Madhwal. It's his job. If he is not going to bowl, then how will he have the confidence then."

Hardik's decision to bowl the final over backfired big time as he conceded 26 runs, including three consecutive sixes against the great MS Dhoni. That cameo from the legendary wicketkeeper proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Irfan Pathan on Hardik Pandya holding back Shreyas Gopal

Another captaincy decision from Hardik Pandya that baffled Irfan Pathan was the former's decision not to bring leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal back into the attack after an over. Gopal had dismissed Rachin Ravindra, but Hardik probably didn't want to give any spin to Shivam Dube to feast on.

On this, Irfan opined:

"At the same time, Shreyas Gopal, when he got the wicket of a left-hander Rachin Ravindra, who was set. Why did you not give him the next over? He bowled only one over, especially on the kind of pitch which had a little grip in it. Hardik Pandya is not able to adapt so far."

Irfan believes Hardik needs to pull up his socks quickly and make smarter decisions before it is too late for his team. They next face the Punjab Kings on April 18 in Mullanpur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback