When you have the backing of someone of MS Dhoni's stature, you play with freedom: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has come up the ranks quickly to become one of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) mainstays in the batting order in the now suspended IPL 2021. The youngster highlighted skipper MS Dhoni's role in keeping the atmosphere best-suited for cricketers to perform.

The right-handed batter from Pune had the worst start to his IPL career in 2020 and was benched. However, he was brought back into playing XI in the last couple of games and repaid the trust with back-to-back fifties.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been part of CSK for the last couple of years, highlighted how the franchise has managed to keep up its performance since the tournament started in 2008.

"From the time I have joined CSK, the atmosphere has been very positive," Gaikwad told India TV Cricket. "There is a freedom in the team. Every individual has a specific role to perform and they have the freedom to play to their best ability.

"You can play whatever the way you want but this is what the team requires. Management, coaches and skippers never indulge in the blame game as they understand that in a sport it is normal to go up and down. The players are supported irrespective of their performance and MS Dhoni makes thing a lot easier for the players."

The cricketers are emotionally attached to the fans and the management: Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Yellow Army has managed to script a complete turnaround since the last IPL. When the BCCI postponed IPL 2021, CSK were second in the points table with five wins from seven outings.

There has been a lot of speculation about Chennai being a team of veteran cricketers. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad believes age doesn't matter if you have a passion for the sport and love the franchise you are representing.

"Although they are not playing international cricket, the players are emotionally attached to the fans and the management. The 30+ cricketers, who are not playing for international teams, put extra efforts in the net session. Someone like Ambati Rayudu joined the nets very early and has not missed a single session.

"After out turnout in the last session, everyone is determined to win every game this season. So going back to the point, it doesn't matter if you are above 30 years or you are not playing international cricket, if you have passion for cricket and love the franchise, you will give your best shot to perform," Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar