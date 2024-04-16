When in CSK's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in the IPL 2024 El Clasico clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14. Sent into bat after winning the toss, CSK put up 206-4 on the board. Their bowlers then held MI to 186-6.

Batting first, Chennai lost Ajinkya Rahane for 5 and Rachin Ravindra for 21. However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (69 off 40) and Shivam Dube (66* off 38) played fine knocks to lift the side before MS Dhoni (20* off 4) put the finishing touches. Rohit Sharma (105* off 63) hit a brilliant ton in the chase, but his knock went in vain as the other batters in the team failed to deliver.

Chennai Super Kings will be keen to continue their impressive run in IPL 2024 when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 19. CSK are currently third in the points table, having registered four wins and two losses from six matches.

CSK's next match in IPL 2024 is an away clash against Lucknow Super Giants

Having thumped Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at Wankhede, Chennai will look to come up with another impressive effort when they face LSG in an away game on April 19. The Chennai-Lucknow contest will be match number 34 in IPL 2024. The evening game will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants are in fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table, with three wins and as many losses. LSG began their campaign in the T20 league with a 20-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. They registered their first win of IPL 2024 by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs in a home game.

The Super Giants registered two more wins in their next two matches. LSG beat a struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 28 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and then got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by 21 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG's three-match winning streak in IPL 2024 ended when Delhi Capitals (DC) thumped them by six wickets in Lucknow. In their most recent encounter, Lucknow Super Giants suffered an eight-wicket hammering at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

