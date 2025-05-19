"When employee you fired does double task at half the salary for your rival company"- Top 10 funny memes after GT's 10-wicket win vs DC in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) comfortably by 10 wickets in match 60 of IPL 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the contest on Sunday, May 18. As a result, GT reclaimed the top spot in the points table and qualified for the playoffs.
After being asked to bat first, DC scored 199/3 in 20 overs after overcoming a slow start in the powerplay. KL Rahul (112*) guided them to a competitive total by notching up a brilliant century. Meanwhile, Abishek Porel (30), Axar Patel (25), and Tristan Stubbs (21*) chipped in with decent contributions.
It was one-way traffic during the chase as the prolific GT opening duo, Sai Sudharsan (108*) and Shubman Gill, continued their great form in IPL 2025. They powered their side to the target in 19 overs. In the process, Sudharsan notched up his second IPL century, while Gill remained stranded on 93* (53) at the other end.
Fans enjoyed Sunday night's IPL 2025 match between the GT and DC franchises. They shared their reactions to the one-sided game by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"When the employee you fired does double the task at half the salary for your rival company," one meme read.
"Feels great to be able to get the Q on the board"- Shubman Gill after GT's win vs DC in IPL 2025 match in Delhi
At the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the win, saying:
"Feels great to be able to get the Q on the board, but we have two games remaining, and getting the momentum into the playoffs will be important. I have talked about it previously, I want to play like a batter and play like a batter. I was captaining for the first time last season, learnt how to affect it in the back end of the season.
Gill further added:
"One of the things we talked about was our fielding being under par. We had time to reflect on that and work on it. When someone like Sai has been in tremendous form, you don't really talk much in the middle, just look at the condition and speak as to what is required. We talk about finishing the game and not leaving it to someone else."
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.
