“When I started playing cricket, I used to love being a fast bowler” - Ravindra Jadeja

Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that when he started playing cricket, he used to love being a fast bowler. He, however, added that he did not have the speed to become a pacer.

Jadeja, 34, is one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket today. Having made his international debut in 2009, he has gone on to represent India in 64 Tests, 172 ODIs and 64 T20Is, winning many games for the country across formats.

The versatile cricketer has also been a key member of the CSK franchise over the last decade. In 156 matches for Chennai, he has scored 1596 runs, apart from claiming 114 wickets. Jadeja was among the players who were retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Speaking on the Star Sports’ IPL 2023 preview show called ‘Stars on Star’, Jadeja opened up on his ambition of wanting to become a fast bowler. He recalled:

“When I started playing cricket long back, I used to love being a fast bowler. I used to love seeing other fast bowlers bowling bouncers. Watching them, even I used to think that I would also bowl bouncers to batters, but I didn’t have the speed to be a fast bowler.

“I told this to Mahi bhai, that my cricketing journey has been between Mahendra Singh Chauhan, my coach in Jamnagar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, my captain at CSK. My cricketing journey has really been between these two Mahendras.”

Jadeja will once again be playing under Dhoni in IPL 2023 in what is set to be the latter’s farewell season in the Indian Premier League.

“I was just looking to adapt to the format” - Jadeja after exploits in Mumbai ODI

While Jadeja will be seen in action for CSK in the IPL from March 31, he is currently representing Team India in the three-match series against Australia.

The all-rounder was the Player of the Match in the first game played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 18.

Jadeja claimed 2/46 with the ball and scored an unbeaten 45 with the willow, featuring in an unbroken 108-run stand with KL Rahul (75*). Speaking after the game, the cricketer stated:

“I was playing ODI cricket after 8 months so I was just looking to adapt to the format as soon as possible. Luckily with the ball, I got a few wickets. When I went to bat, I was looking to build a partnership with KL. I knew that the total was small but still we had to chase it down.”

India and Australia will face-off in the second ODI of the series in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

