When was the last time a Qualifier match was abandoned before PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash?

The start of the IPL 2025 Qualfier 2 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) was delayed because of rain in Ahmedabad. The cut-off time for the start of a 20-over match is 9:40 p.m., following which there will be a reduction in overs.

Ad

Since the playoff system was introduced in the IPL in 2011, only once has a Qualifier match been abandoned due to rain. That happened in 2014 when the Qualfier 1 clash between PBKS (then known as Kings XI Punjab) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to rain at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

However, the match was replayed the following day in the afternoon, and KKR won the match by 28 runs to enter the final. Unlike then, if the PBKS versus MI match is abandoned, the match won't be replayed the following day, and PBKS will enter the final on account of finishing higher on the table.

Ad

Trending

Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bowl first before rain arrives in Ahmedabad

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against MI in Ahmedabad. The league phase table-toppers welcomed back Yuzvendra Chahal into their playing XI. MI also made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Reece Topley for Richard Gleeson.

Ad

After suffering a demoralising defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1, Iyer said that the team was in good spirits, ahead of Qualifier 2.

"It's a fresh day, we've recovered pretty well, rejuvenated and our mindset is to go out there and win. Boys are in high spirits, everyone's thinking positive. The environment in the dressing room is top-notch at the moment, so I can't complain much," Iyer said at the toss on Sunday via Cricbuzz.

This is the first time since 2014 that PBKS have made it to the playoff stage of the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More