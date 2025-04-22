When was the last time Rishabh Pant batted at No. 7 in the Indian Premier League before LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at number seven in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. The southpaw's stay in the middle lasted only two balls as he was bowled by Mukesh Kumar off the last ball of the innings.

It was only the second time in his IPL career that Pant had walked out to bat at number seven. The last time he came out to bat at that spot was in 2016 in a match against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

The left-hander remained unbeaten on four runs off three balls as the hosts won the match by nine runs. In his 118 innings IPL career, Pant has batted the maximum number of times at the number four position, where he has amassed 1974 runs at a strike rate of 143.77.

Earlier in the season, Pant had come out to open the innings for LSG in the absence of Mitchell Marsh. The 27-year-old opened the batting in the match against Gujarat Titans in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12. The southpaw made 21 runs off 18 balls as his side won the contest by six wickets.

Mukesh Kumar's four-wicket haul restricts LSG to 159 for 6 in 20 overs

Earlier, an excellent spell of 4 for 33 in four overs by Mukesh Kumar helped DC restrict LSG to 159 for 6 in 20 overs. The pacer claimed the wickets of Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni and Rishabh Pant to ensure DC did not have to chase a tall score in the second innings.

Aiden Markram continued his consistent run with the bat in IPL 2025, top-scoring for LSG with 52 runs off 33 balls.

At the time of writing, DC were 44 for 1 in five overs with Abishek Porel and KL Rahul at the crease.

