When was the last time Rohit Sharma scored consecutive half-centuries in the Indian Premier League before IPL 2025?

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma continued his newfound form in the IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 23. The 37-year-old made it back-to-back half-centuries after a dismal start to the season, where he scored just 82 runs in his first six outings.

Rohit finally broke out of his form slump with a match-winning 45-ball 76* in MI's crushing win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game. The champion batter made it two in a row with a blistering 46-ball 70 in the just-concluded SRH contest.

His back-to-back 50+ scores had fans wondering when Rohit achieved the feat of consecutive half-centuries in the IPL. Surprisingly, one has to go way back to 2016 for that.

Rohit smashed an unbeaten 68 off 49 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a six-wicket MI win. He followed that up with an even better 60-ball 85* against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, helping MI win by eight wickets.

Incidentally, the back-to-back half-centuries came a game after Rohit had done the same against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (DC) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the same season.

2016 was one of Rohit's most productive IPL seasons, finishing with 489 runs in 14 games at an average of 44.45 and a strike rate of 132.88.

Rohit Sharma's heroics help MI continue winning streak in IPL 2025

Another Rohit Sharma masterclass helped MI win four games in a row with their thumping seven-wicket victory over SRH in Hyderabad today (April 23). After starting the IPL 2025 season with a lone win in their first five matches, MI have turned things around in style.

Rohit also took his runs tally for the season to 228 in eight matches at an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 154.05.

The win has propelled MI to third place on the points table with ten points in nine matches. They will look to make it five consecutive wins when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on April 27.

