“When MS enters the stadium, this song should play” - Anirudh Ravichander reveals story behind Tamil blockbuster ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match

Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander reveals the story behind the famous Tamil chartbuster "Hukum", stating the song was composed with actor Rajnikanth and Chennai Super Kings' talismanic wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni in mind. Anirudh performed the song ahead of the faithful during the opening ceremony held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Speaking in a video feature posted by the official social media account of IPL, Anirudh said that it was a dream for him to perform at the venue and it was going to be electrifying in front of a packed stadium. He also touched upon his love for MS Dhoni later on in the video and delved into the details of the making of the song, Hukum, saying:

"He is like a son of Chennai now. I have been an MS fan ever since he started (playing). When we made the song for the movie Jailer, my point told to the lyricist was that this song was obviously for Rajni sir, at the same time, it would also be a song that caters to MS as well. And when he enters the stadium, the song should play. Last year, when the song was played, we saw what the response was."

Anirudh also gave a message to the CSK fans, telling them to start the fireworks. Take a look at the video below:

Chennai Super Kings won their opening encounter against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, MI were restricted to 155/9 with Tilak Varma (31 off 25) scoring the most runs. Noor Ahmad (4/18) starred with the ball and had a brilliant debut outing for CSK, with one of his four wickets being MI's stand-in skipper, Suryakumar Yadav.

A breezy knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) and a composed hand from Rachin Ravindra (65 off 45) ensured CSK got over the line comfortably and beat their rivals by four wickets. Noor Ahmad won the Player of the Match award for his excellent spell.

