When and why was Ravindra Jadeja banned from the IPL?

Ravindra Jadeja has become the new captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team after MS Dhoni decided to step down on Thursday. The all-rounder will make his captaincy debut in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Jadeja is one of the few players playing in IPL 2022 who has been a part of the tournament since 2008. He missed only one season, which was in 2010. Officials banned him from playing in IPL 2010 because he was reportedly looking at offers from other franchises.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) signed Ravindra Jadeja for $30,000 when he was a part of the U-19 draft in 2008. Jadeja represented the Royals in 2008 and 2009. But ahead of IPL 2010, he did not ink his contract with the franchise and reportedly breached players' guidelines as well as indulged in anti-team activities.

In an official statement, the-then IPL commissioner Lalit Modi said the following regarding Jadeja's ban:

"The IPL governing council has arrived at this decision after due deliberations done after taking into account Ravindra Jadeja's representation to the president of the BCCI and a further representation by the Rajasthan Royals.

"The player guidelines laid out by the governing council of the IPL are sacrosanct and all players will need to strictly adhere to the same," he added. "We will not tolerate any player playing games or blackmailing any teams or the IPL/BCCI in any manner."

Ravindra Jadeja never played for the Rajasthan Royals after IPL 2009

Jadeja played his last game for RR in 2009 and returned to the mega auction pool for the 2011 season. Kochi Tuskers Kerala signed him in 2011 but the franchise exited the tournament after that season.

The all-rounder returned to the auction pool once again where the Chennai Super Kings broke the bank and signed him for ₹9.2 crore in 2012. CSK haven't released him since.

The 33-year-old's current IPL salary is ₹16 crore, making him the highest-paid player in the CSK team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee