When is RCB’s next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 19 of the ongoing IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 6.

RCB slumped to their fourth loss of the season, failing to defend a target of 184. After being asked to bat first in their last encounter against Rajasthan, Bengaluru finished on 183/3 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, notching up his eighth IPL ton. Apart from the star batter's unbeaten knock of 113, skipper Faf du Plessis scored 44 runs.

While they couldn't defend the total, left-arm pacer Reece Topley impressed with a tidy spell, registering figures of 4-0-27-2. He picked up the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Dhruv Jurel (2).

Bengaluru will next take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in an away encounter on Thursday, April 11, at the Wankhede Stadium. They are currently languishing on ninth spot in the points table.

Details of RCB's next IPL 2024 match and their opponents

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will now be seen in action against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11. The night game kicks off at 7:30 PM (IST).

Much like RCB, MI have also had a slow start to their campaign. Led by Hardik Pandya, they suffered back-to-back losses in their first three matches. They secured their maiden win of the season by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs on April 7.

Mumbai registered a mammoth 234-run total in the afternoon clash. Rohit Sharma (49), Tim David (45*), Ishan Kishan (42), and Romario Shepherd (39*) chipped in with explosive knocks for MI. Shepherd scored 32 runs off Anrich Nortje's bowling in the 20th over, helping MI get to an imposing score.

In response, speedster Gerald Coetzee claimed four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah finished with two scalps. Delhi were restricted to 205/8 in the run chase, losing by 29 runs.