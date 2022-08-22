When Rohit Sharma requested Shah Rukh Khan to perform for him at the Eden Gardens

Apart from his fluent batting skills and composed style of captaincy, Rohit Sharma is also known for his wit, both on and off the field. An example of his humor was on display during an online interaction he had with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan a few years ago.

In November 2018, Shah Rukh shared a post on the occasion of his superhit film ‘Baazigar’ completing 25 years. The movie, in which the actor portrayed a character with gray shades, was one of Shah Rukh’s first big successes on the big screen.

Responding to SRK’s post, Rohit commented:

“One of my top movies, no questions!! @iamsrk”.”

To this, Shah Rukh replied that he would give a live performance for the cricketer on a famous song (‘Kaali Kaali Aankhen’) from the movie during the IPL.

In his typically cheeky manner, the Hitman responded:

“@iamsrk I’m going to hold you to that. and at Eden Gardens so I can add that to my list of memories there.”

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 and at Eden Gardens so I can add that to my list of memories there twitter.com/iamsrk/status/… Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk Next time will do Kaali Kaali Aankhen for you live at the IPL my friend. Keep healthy. Love to u. twitter.com/ImRo45/status/… Next time will do Kaali Kaali Aankhen for you live at the IPL my friend. Keep healthy. Love to u. twitter.com/ImRo45/status/… @iamsrk I’m going to hold you to thatand at Eden Gardens so I can add that to my list of memories there .@iamsrk I’m going to hold you to that 😏 and at Eden Gardens so I can add that to my list of memories there 😁 twitter.com/iamsrk/status/…

Both Rohit and SRK have been involved with the IPL since the start of the T20 league in 2008. While the former has been leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) since 2013, the latter is one of the owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise.

“More or less 80-90 per cent of team is set” - Rohit Sharma on Team India’s T20 World Cup squad

The Indian captain is currently preparing for the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to November 11. The tournament is being viewed by the Asian sides as preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Sharing his thoughts on India’s readiness for the ICC event, the Hitman was recently quoted as saying by the Times of India:

"There are still about two-and-a-half months left for the T20 World Cup. Before that, we have the Asia Cup and two home series against Australia and South Africa. So, more or less 80-90 per cent of your team is set, of course there could be three-four changes if at all depending on the conditions.”

Asked to elaborate on the possible changes, Rohit explained:

"As of now, we have been playing in India and will play in the UAE, so the conditions in Australia will be different. We need to check what suits our team in Australia.”

Under Virat Kohli, India failed to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, going down to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert