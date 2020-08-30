'When you smile, the whole world stops and stares for a while' - Ravindra Jadeja on CSK captain MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of captain MS Dhoni. The 31-year-old captioned the post with some words of appreciation for the former Indian skipper, saying that Dhoni is 'amazing just the way he is'.

Jadeja wrote:

"And when you smile. The whole world stops and stares for a while. 'Cause, you're amazing. Just the way you are. @mahi7781 💛#throwback"

We might not know what prompted Ravindra Jadeja's glowing tribute to MS Dhoni, but CSK are in all sorts of trouble ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

CSK in a spot of bother ahead of IPL 2020

CSK are in all sorts of trouble ahead of IPL 2020

CSK are in disarray at the moment. Over 10 staff members, including Indian players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in the UAE.

MS Dhoni's side was the only team to take part in a pre-season camp in India, as they conducted a few short training sessions at Chepauk before flying to the Middle East. Due to these positive results, CSK have been forced to extend their hotel quarantine period until the end of this month, and they are awaiting the results of their fourth COVID-19 test.

Advertisement

CSK's woes were further compounded when vice-captain Suresh Raina decided to fly back to India due to personal reasons. The southpaw will miss the entirety of IPL 2020, and the Men in Yellow will have to find a suitable replacement at the earliest.

Other franchises such as the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians have already started training in the UAE, with Indian captain Virat Kohli looking in great touch in the nets recently.