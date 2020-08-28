IPL 2020: Latest photos and videos as Virat Kohli and RCB hit the nets; KXIP and RR continue to sweat it out

Yesterday saw the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) resume training in the UAE ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) joined in on the fun today, with captain Virat Kohli and his men finally cleared to take to the field after serving their mandatory quarantine period.

RCB took to Twitter to share glimpses of their practice session, with the Indian skipper looking in good nick in the nets, even nailing a pull shot:

RCB also shared pictures of their new golden helmets, which are making a return after a long time.

You've all been asking and we have heard you!



RCB's first practice session of the season!



How did you like the golden helmets, 12th Man Army? 😎#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/hB6MY0jXpv — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2020

RCB's pace attack of Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj was also on display.

Before the practice session, the Red and Gold had a team bonding session, with Kohli showing off a couple of tricks with a football at his feet.

Good vibes only!



The Royal Challengers got together for the first time after their quarantine in Dubai for a team bonding session!



(1/2)#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/eyVEbrSuLh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2020

KXIP and RR continue to sweat it out ahead of IPL 2020

KXIP and RR, who resumed training yesterday, continued to sweat it out in the UAE ahead of IPL 2020.

Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh took to the nets for KXIP, while Mohammed Shami also had a hit.

Even Mandy paaji’s sweating looking at Shami bhai pad up! 😅#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/1yT9BlnfrI — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 28, 2020

For RR, young Indian batsman Manan Vohra and Sanju Samson were seen in action.

Other teams' plans as IPL 2020 draws closer

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been given the green light to start training, and they will begin their sessions very soon.

Both teams had initially been directed to spend an extra week in quarantine due to the rules in Abu Dhabi, but given that IPL 2020 is only a few weeks away, they appealed the judgement and overturned it.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on the other hand, are in a spot of bother. Over 10 members of the travelling contingent have tested positive for COVID-19, with an Indian pacer said to be among them. MS Dhoni's men are awaiting the result of their fourth test, and their quarantine period has been extended until the end of this month.