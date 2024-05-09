When is SRH's next match in IPL 2024? Date, Time & Opposition

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thumped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 wickets in match number 57 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. In a disappointingly one-sided encounter, SRH held LSG to 165-4 after being asked to bowl first. In the chase, they romped home in 9.4 overs, not losing a single wicket in the process.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was brilliant with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The veteran pacer registered figures of 2-12 from his four overs, getting the major scalps of Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis. In the chase, Travis Head clobbered 89* in 30 balls, while Abhishek Sharma smashed 75* in 28 balls.

Following the thumping win, Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves at third position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 14 points from 12 matches at a net run rate of +0.406. SRH will look to inch closer to a playoffs berth when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16.

SRH face GT as playoffs race heats up

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 16 will be match number 66 of IPL 2024. This will be an evening game which will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss ahead of the match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

While SRH are third in the IPL 2024 points table, Gujarat Titans are in last place. They have eight points from 11 matches at a net run rate of -1.320. Winning their remaining three matches will take them to 14 points. However, that is not likely to be enough for them to reach the playoffs. Even if the run rate equation comes into play, Gujarat's chances of progressing are negligible.

When Gujarat met Hyderabad in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, they hammered Pat Cummins and co. by seven wickets. Bowling first, Gujarat Titans held Hyderabad to 162-8 as Mohit Sharma claimed 3-25. In the chase, good contributions from the top and middle-order took them home in 19.1 overs.

Gujarat have been in woeful form lately, having lost four of their last five matches, three of them in succession. In their last three IPL 2024 matches, they have gone down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by four runs and to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets and four wickets respectively.

