When Virat Kohli and Co. were all out for an embarrassing 70 in the CSK vs RCB match from IPL 2019 [Watch]

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the eighth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Bengaluru-based franchise made a tremendous start, beating defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets with 22 balls to spare. Like RCB, Ruturah Gaikwad and company also made a positive start to the 2025 season, winning their opening game against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets.

The newly appointed RCB captain Rajat Patidar will now be keen to guide RCB to their first-ever win against the Super Kings since the inaugural 2008 season in their den, the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK leads the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 8:1 in nine games at the venue.

RCB’s lowest-ever score against CSK also came at the same venue in 2019. The Virat Kohli-led side were bundled out for a mere 70, the seventh-lowest IPL total to date.

Batting first, RCB were bundled out for 70 in 17.1 overs. Parthiv Patel top-scored with 29 runs off 35 balls, including two boundaries. None of the other batters managed to reach the double-digit mark.

Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir starred with the ball for the Super Kings, returning with three wickets apiece. Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo scalped two and one, respectively.

Later, CSK achieved the target with 14 balls to spare, winning the contest by seven wickets. The hosts had to fight for the win as Shane Watson departed for a 10-ball duck. Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, and Kedar Jadhav chipped in with 28 (42), 19 (21), and 13 (19), respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, and Mohammed Siraj picked up one wicket apiece for RCB.

"It is always a clash to look forward to" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on CSK vs RCB rivalry in IPL

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed his anticipation of playing against RCB, touting it as their biggest clash in IPL after MI, owing to the Virat Kohli factor. He said (via ANI):

"Whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He's been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to."

Gaikwad also revealed his camaraderie with Rajat Patidar. He said in the same interaction:

"Really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) as the new captain. Immediately when they announced Rajat as the captain, I messaged him and wished him good luck. We have been friends for a while now, we know each other really well, and obviously, RCB has been one of the strongest teams. They have done really well every year now."

RCB beat CSK by 27 runs when the two teams last met in the IPL (in 2024). The Super Kings, though, lead RCB 21:11 in head-to-head contests.

