When Virat Kohli faced an Ishan Kishan-like situation and walked off for 77 without umpire giving out in 2019 World Cup [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan grabbed the headlines during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) after walking off despite the umpire not raising his finger. Ace Team India batter Virat Kohli also faced a similar predicament against Pakistan at the 2019 ODI World Cup at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The then-Indian captain, batting on 77, was up against left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir in the 48th over of the innings. Midway through the over, the right-handed batter had to deal with a searing bouncer, which he tried to pull. The ball zoomed past to reach Sarfaraz Ahmed behind the stumps, leading to a confident appeal by the bowler.

Virat Kohli did not wait for on-field umpire Marais Erasmus to make his call, and chose to walk off. Replays later showed daylight between the bat and ball, and unsurprisingly, there was no spike on the ultra edge.

Have a look at the incident right here:

The incident did not have a huge bearing on the proceedings as India were well placed at 314-5 after Kohli's departure. The bowlers played their part in the second innings in a rain-marred encounter to help India maintain their dominant streak over Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

Ishan Kishan's decision to walk off came at the worst possible time for SRH in IPL 2025

The biggest difference between Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli's case of walking off without the umpire giving out, is the appeal. Kohli chose to turn back following a strong appeal by Amir, who actually even started celebrating on his follow-through.

However, in Kishan's case, MI pacer Deepak Chahar or Ryan Rickelton did not appeal after the ball strayed down the side. The left-handed batter triggered the confusing string of events after choosing to walk away of his own accord without any real push.

The on-field umpire Vinod Seshan was about to signal a wide, but changed his decision to out after watching Kishan turn back to the pavilion.

The former MI player's act was lauded initially, but the narrative changed when the ultra edge showed no spike on replays. While there was a lot of gap between bat and ball in the instance involving Kohli, it was a much closer call when it came to Kishan.

The southpaw's dismissal left SRH reeling at 9-2 in the third over at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The score worsened to 35-5, forcing SRH to use their impact sub in the first innings itself. The Orange Army finished with only 143-8, which was hunted down by MI in just 15.4 overs.

