When and where will the IPL 2023 playoffs and final be held?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, April 21 announced the schedule and venues for the IPL 2023 playoffs and the final. The playoffs and the final will be played from May 23 to May 28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

The league stage of IPL 2023 will conclude on May 21 with a double-header (Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans).

The playoffs will kick off with Qualifier 1, which will be held on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The top two sides after the league stage will feature in Qualifier 1.

The Eliminator match will be held on May 24, also in Chennai, between the third and fourth-placed sides after the IPL 2023 league stage. The winner of this match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, which will be played on May 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The final of IPL 2023 will be contested on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between the winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2.

IPL 2023 Playoffs and final schedule

Below is the schedule for the IPL 2023 playoffs and final:

May 23: Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

May 24: Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4), MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

May 26: Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1), Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

May 28: Final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2), Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch IPL 2023 Playoffs and final schedule

The Indian Premier League 2023 matches are being live telecast on the Star Sports network channels.

As per the Star Sports guide, IPL 2023 games are being shown live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

IPL 2023 Playoffs and final live streaming

The live streaming of all IPL 2023 matches is available on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can watch the games for free, without having to pay any subscription fee.

This is a significant change from recent years, when viewers had to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar by paying a certain fee to watch live streaming of IPL matches.

