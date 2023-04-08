When will Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana join the CSK squad for IPL 2023?

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana and pacer Matheesha Pathirana are yet to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

The Sri Lankan duo were retained by the Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Both players will join the CSK camp on Monday, April 10, and will be available for selection ahead of Chennai's upcoming IPL 2023 fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home.

Their addition will boost Chennai's bowling unit, which is currently not up to the mark. Theekshana will be very useful at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the pitch is known to assist spinners.

Meanwhile, Pathirana will be a vital cog for the side as seen in action towards the end of the IPL 2022 season.

Why will Maheesh Theekshana & Matheesha Pathirana join the CSK squad late for IPL 2023?

Both Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana were part of the Sri Lankan squad that took on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series away from home. Thus, they will be joining the Chennai squad later after completing their international duties.

Matheesha Pathirana didn't feature in any of the three T20I matches, while spinner Maheesh Theekshana played all three games for the Lankan Lions.

He picked up a couple of wickets during the series. He bowled his four-overs quota in all matches and finished with figures of 1/22, 0/18, and 1/22 in the three T20Is, respectively.

Full list of CSK players for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, and Sisanda Magala.

Also Read - When will Bangladesh’s Litton Das join the KKR squad for IPL 2023?

Poll : 0 votes