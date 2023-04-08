When will Bangladesh’s Litton Das join the KKR squad for IPL 2023? 

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Litton Das is yet to join the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s camp for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023).

Litton Das, who was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a base price of INR 50 lakh, will join the KKR camp tomorrow.

However, he will not be available for selection on Sunday, April 9, for the IPL 2023 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. The 28-year-old will reach Kolkata directly on Sunday and will be available to play KKR's next home fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 14 at Eden Gardens.

His addition will bolster KKR's batting unit as they are already without the services of Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a lower back injury. They suffered another blow when Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan confirmed his unavailability for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

The KKR management roped in Jason Roy for INR 2.8 crore for IPL 2023 as a replacement for the two players.

Why will Litton Das join the KKR squad late?

Litton Das played an all-format series for Bangladesh against Ireland at home. The wicket-keeper is joining the Knight Riders' squad after playing three ODIs, as many T20I games, and a one-off Test match against the Irish side.

However, Das will only be available until May 1 before leaving the Kolkata-based franchise.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three ODIs vs Ireland, starting May 9. Thus Litton Das will be flying back home to represent his nation.

Full list of KKR players for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Jason Roy, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson.

